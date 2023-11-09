Free Cancer Screening Night Returning to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A preventative care event that comes around a few times each year is happening in central Minnesota next week.

CentraCare's Coborn Cancer, Dermatology, Breast, and Digestive centers are hosting another free cancer screening event on Tuesday.

During the event, you can get a free skin check, tour the giant colon, learn more about screening and prevention for various cancers, and talk to healthcare professionals who are there to answer your questions. A limited number of take-home radon tests will also be available.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Coborn Healing Center inside CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud. You are asked to use the River East entrance at 1900 CentraCare Circle.

Pre-registration is required. To sign up, call 320-229-5100.

