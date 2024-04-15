Community Baby Shower at St. Cloud Public Library on Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is working with an organization that helps to improve birth outcomes and reduce health disparities.

CentraCare and Everyday Miracles are hosting a Community Baby Shower on Thursday for new and expecting mothers.

Moms will have a chance to meet doulas from Everyday Miracles, receive evidence-based and culturally aware emotional, physical, and informational resources for pregnancy, birth, and baby care.

There will also be games, prizes, and light refreshments. The event is free and there is no RSVP required. It will be Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

