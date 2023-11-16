Metro Bus Holiday Schedule Released

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its service schedule for the upcoming holidays.

Dial-a-Ride and Fixed Route service will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Metro Bus says all services will end early on Christmas Eve Day. No Dial-a-Ride service will be scheduled after 5:30 p.m., and the last Fixed Routes will leave the Transit Center in the 4:00 p.m. hour and the buses will be off the road by 6:00 p.m.

There will be regular weekday service on Black Friday and regular Sunday service on New Year's Eve Day.

For more information, go to ridemetrobus.com.

