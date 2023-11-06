Metro Bus Offering Free Rides for Veterans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Saturday is Veterans Day and Metro Bus is offering free rides for veterans and active military members that day.
The free rides can be accessed through fixed routes or Dial-a-Ride services.
Fixed route customers must show their military ID when boarding and Dial-a-Ride customers should let the dispatcher know when setting up a ride and then they should be ready to show their ID when boarding.
Metro Bus says service-connected veterans also receive free rides on fixed route buses every day with the proper identification.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- CentraCare Announces $250,000 Fundraising Match
- Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area
- Highway 169 in Elk River Reopens to Traffic
- Highway 23 North Gap Project is completed, Road Reopening
- Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limits on Two Popular Lakes
25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now
Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 23 Child Actors Who Died Young
Stacker compiled a list of 23 child actors who died young using various sources, including news articles, interviews, and more.
Gallery Credit: Stacker