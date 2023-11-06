Metro Bus Offering Free Rides for Veterans

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Saturday is Veterans Day and Metro Bus is offering free rides for veterans and active military members that day.

The free rides can be accessed through fixed routes or Dial-a-Ride services.

Fixed route customers must show their military ID when boarding and Dial-a-Ride customers should let the dispatcher know when setting up a ride and then they should be ready to show their ID when boarding.

Metro Bus says service-connected veterans also receive free rides on fixed route buses every day with the proper identification.

