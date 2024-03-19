Metro Bus Buys Land in Waite Park for 2nd Hub

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced the acquisition of land in Waite Park to build a second hub.

The two parcels of land are at the corner of 2nd Avenue South and Sundial Drive.

The second hub is considered a crucial part of improving operations, by serving underserved and unserved populations, allowing for shorter trips and improving efficiency.

As Metro Bus creates an updated Long Range Transit Plan, the new secondary hub will be part of those plans.

Metro Bus has no timetable for construction, but people in the community will see some initial changes to the property.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney