Metro Bus Launching Survey for New Long Range Transit Plan

Metro Bus Launching Survey for New Long Range Transit Plan

WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is in the process of creating a new Long Range Transit Plan and they're looking for feedback and input from both riders and members of the community.

Growth and new travel patterns are among the changes Metro Bus has seen in how people use transit services.

Community members can go online and take a survey to offer their input.

Riders will see surveyors at the Metro Bus Transit Center and on buses from September 18th through the 20th to ask riders about their experiences and gather feedback.

The data and information gathered between the two outreach efforts will be combined to help form a new Long Range Transit Plan to improve the transit system moving forward.

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

 

Ghost Towns of Benton County

Filed Under: Metro Bus
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON