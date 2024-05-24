Metro Bus Announces Bus Rodeo Winners

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced the winners of its annual Local Bus Rodeo. The Bus Rodeo tests bus drivers' ability to maneuver through different real-life scenarios.

The top finishers in each division get to compete in the Minnesota State Bus Rodeo on July 19th and 20th at Canterbury Park. Keith Drake took first in the small bus division followed by David Peacock and Wayne Prescott.

In the large bus division, Joel Lafrentz was the winner with Clint Benner taking 2nd, and Jason Hiivala placing 3rd. Metro Bus held the local Bus Rodeo on May 16th and every year since 1986 with their drivers placing in the top four nationally eight times.