Highway 23 North Gap Project Is Completed, Road Reopening

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- After two years of construction and a lengthy detour, the Highway 23 North Gap project is finished.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all four lanes of the highway between Richmond and Paynesville are opening Thursday afternoon.

The $47.75-million project expanded nine miles of highway to four lanes, improved sightlines at a number of intersections, and a realignment of the road in Roscoe.

The Highway 23 South Gap project between Paynesville and New London just completed its first year and will require a second year of construction.

When both sections of Highway 23 are finished, Highway 23 will be four lanes from Willmar to Foley.

