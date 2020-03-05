Cokato Couple Charged with Tax Crimes

ST. PAUL -- A Cokato couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced that the Wright County Attorney's Office has charged David Duchaine and Mandy Duchaine with three felony counts of filing a false or fraudulent tax return, three felony counts of failing to file a tax return, and three felony counts of failing to pay sales tax.

According to the complaint, the Duchaines filed three sales tax returns for their pet rescue and adoption business, K9 Rescue and Rehoming, which falsely claimed that the business had no taxable sales.

Under Minnesota law, the sale of pets, including adoption fees, is taxable.

The complaints allege they owe more than $29,000 in sales tax.