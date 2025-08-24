ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota Tax Preparer has been charged with multiple counts of failing to file tax returns on behalf of clients and for herself. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged Katie Satak of St. Paul with three felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and three felony counts of willfully failing to pay income tax. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, investigators began looking into Satak's tax preparation business, K Tax, after receiving a referral from the Better Business Bureau that alleged Satak did not prepare and file tax returns for multiple clients.

Investigators determined Satak violated tax preparer professional standards, and also failed to file her own taxes for the years 2021 throught 2023. According to the complaint, Satak knew of her obligations and owes more than $77,000 in income tax, penalties, and interest. Each felony count has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine or both.

