ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Coon Rapids man has been charged with multiple felony tax crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Anoka County Attorney's Office has charged Billy Felder with one count of preparing false or fraudulent property tax refunds, one count of forgery, and two counts of identity theft.

According to the complaint, Felder used forged documents and the identities of multiple people to file over 45 property tax refunds. The complaint states Revenue investigators determined that the fraudulent returns were filed under the names of 23 people, two of whom were deceased at the time of filing, and two more who did not give their consent. Allegedly, many of the people had the same last name as Felder, and several were not residents of Minnesota during the tax years in question.

Investigators were able to match the handwriting on the fraudulent returns to Felder's handwriting on other documents that were seized during the execution of a search warrant of his home. Felder reportedly stole over $41,000 from the state through his fraudulent actions. Each tax-related felony carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

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