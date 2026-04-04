ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The tax deadline of April 15th is fast approaching, and the Minnesota Department of Revenue has some tips for the thousands who are waiting until the last minute to file. The Revenue Department says people should always E-file and choose direct deposit for their refund if able, because it is the most secure way to file.

They also say to be sure to check your return for accuracy for names, Social Security numbers, and bank routing and account numbers. Other tips include claiming the child tax credit advance payment option, planning ahead if you are mailing in your return, and filing by the 15th, even if you owe more than you can pay and pay as much as you can by the due date.

Finally, the Revenue Department says choose your tax preparer carefully if you are using a professional and ask them about their training, history, and affiliations with various tax professional organizations.

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