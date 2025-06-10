Charges Filed Against Sartell Couple Accused of Tax Fraud

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Sartell couple is charged with filing fraudulent tax returns and failing to pay income tax.

Acting on a tip from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Revenue began investigating Orlando Lam and Amanda Foss. The investigation began when the sheriff's office learned that Foss was obtaining welfare benefits by claiming to be the sole provider for her three children.

The investigation determined Lam and Foss were married and living together, but were filing separate income tax returns with both claiming Head of Household. It is illegal for married couples living together in Minnesota to each claim Head of Household filing status.

The couple also allegedly falsified unreimbursed employee expenses, overstated charitable and 529 plan contributions, and business losses for two businesses that did not exist.

Lam and Foss are each charged with five felony counts of filing false income tax returns for years 2019 through 2023 and five counts of failing to pay income tax. Foss is also charged with five felony counts of filing fraudulent property tax refund returns.

Lam allegedly owes more than $27,000, and Foss allegedly owes more than $25,000.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz