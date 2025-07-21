ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Bikers can potentially save some money with a state rebate program when it opens next week. The Minnesota e-Bike Rebate Certificate lottery application process will open for 2025 at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30th. New legislation for the e-Bike Rebate program was passed this year with new requirements.

What are the New Requirements?

The new requirements include: people must now be under a certain income level or have a disability in order to qualify, the rebate is worth 75% of eligible expenses up to $750 off the cost of a new e-Bike, and rebates will be allocated using a random lottery process.

Who is Eligible?

-All applicants must:

Be under the income limit or be an individual with a disability.

Be at least 15 years old when you apply.

Be a full-year Minnesota resident for 2025 and the previous two years (2023 and 2024).

Have filed Minnesota individual income tax returns in 2023 and 2024.

Not have been claimed as a dependent in 2024.

What is the Income Limit?

Your 2024 Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) must be less than:

$78,000 for married filing jointly.

$62,000 for head of household.

$41,000 for all other individuals.

What are the Requirements for those with a Disability?

Receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits.

Receive Medical Assistance for Employed Persons with Disabilities (MA-EPD).

Be under the age of 65 and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Receive home and community-based disability waiver services.

Is there anything else I need to know about the application process?

People applying will need to provide their:

Name and contact information.

Date of birth.

Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Tax filing status in the previous calendar year.

Adjusted Gross Income in the previous calendar year (From line 1 of Minnesota Form M1, or line 11 of Federal Form 1040).

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says there will be about 2,800 rebates available this year, and people selected in the lottery will have two months to use the rebate certificate to purchase an e-Bike. The application window for the e-Bike lottery will close at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 7th, and recipients will be notified by email if they are selected.

