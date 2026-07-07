ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man faces 13 felony counts of tax crimes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced that the Stearns County Attorney's Office has filed the charges against Mark Dorn. Dorn is a Certified Public Accountant operating Dorn and Associates Ltd, a tax services business that allegedly files 1,500 tax returns per year.

The Department of Revenue says Dorn filed his own fraudulent income tax returns by reporting income that was less than the amount he reported for corporate taxes for his business.

The charges allege Dorn filed multiple income tax returns years late and wrote off false business losses from his investment property and false real estate losses. The revenue department says Dorn also did not claim income from two IRA distributions that he was required to do.

Dorn allegedly owes more than $45,000 for tax years 2017 and 2019 through 2023.

He is charged with six counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, one count of filing a false or fraudulent property tax refund, and six counts of failing to pay income tax.

Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

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