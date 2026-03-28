ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota couple has been charged with falsely filing income tax returns for a business. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Scott County Attorney's Office has charged Hoa Tien Dinh and Thuy The Dinh, both of Shakopee, with four felony counts of filing false business income tax returns.

According to the complaint, police were investigating Mr. Dinh for taking old electronic devices like laptops and tablets from his employer and selling them on eBay. Investigators determined that the Dinhs did claim sales from the electronic devices on the business tax filings, but for Ms. Dinh's business, they also claimed large amounts of business expenses that did not exist.

The complaint states that many of the electronic devices the couple sold were not purchased by them and alleges that they evaded over $77,000 in taxes for the years 2020 through 2023. Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

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