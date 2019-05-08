Sauk Rapids Man Faces Federal Tax Fraud Charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged a Sauk Rapids man with 33 counts of filing false tax returns. Authorities say 40-year-old Adam Lashinski filed dozens of fraudulent federal individual income tax returns while posing as a certified public accountant.

The indictment alleges Lashinski repeatedly filed returns for customers where he omitted taxable income and claimed false adjustments, deductions, and business expenses. The false filings led to larger refunds than what the customers were entitled to.

Lashinski is also accused of filing with the IRS to have portions of those returns filed directly into his account.

Lashinski will make his appearance in federal court at a later date.