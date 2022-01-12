Minnesota Department of Revenue Announces Tax Filing Start Date

ST. PAUL -- The income tax filing season for the state of Minnesota opens in just over two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced they will open the 2022 Individual Income Tax filing season on January 24th. This is the same date the IRS announced for the start of filing for federal income taxes earlier this week.

Additionally, this year’s filing deadline for state and federal taxes has been extended to April 18th.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Town Buys an Elementary School, Turns It Into an AirBnb