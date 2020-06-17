Staples Man Facing Federal Arson Charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Staples man is facing federal charges in connection to the fires set at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct last month.

The United States Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Bryce Williams has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson.

According to the ATF, multiple fires were set inside the police precinct on the night of May 28th. Investigators say they were able to identify Williams on surveillance video footage holding a Molotov cocktail outside the precinct while others attempted to light the wick.

According to the criminal complaint investigators also reviewed videos posted to Williams’ TikTok account on the 28th and 29th where he was standing outside the burning building. They say in the videos his face is clearly visible and his clothing matched what was in the surveillance footage.

Williams was arrested Tuesday and is awaiting his next court appearance.