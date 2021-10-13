Duluth Man Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

DULUTH -- A Duluth man pleaded guilty to charges after failing to properly report his business revenue and income to the IRS.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Shimon Shaked pleaded guilty to evading over $620,000 in taxes on Wednesday.

Court records show Shaked owned and operated multiple t-shirt and souvenir shops around Canal Park between June 2019 and April 2020 including I Love Duluth, I Love Duluth 2, Lake Life, and Up North-The Good Life.

The attorney's office says Shaked listed his teenage daughter as the nominal owner of the holding company ALMS18, LLC which he started in 2012.

According to the documents, Shaked only reported credit card sales for his businesses and not the cash sales. Court records also show he used some of the money from the cash sales to pay the overtime wages of his employees.

Shaked will be sentenced on February 15th, 2022.

