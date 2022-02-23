Hopkins Man Sentenced to More Than Two Years for Tax Evasion

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Hopkins man has been sentenced for tax evasion.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday, 64-year-old Daniel Berglund was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after failing to file income tax returns dating back to 1997.

According to court documents, Berglund worked as a computer language instructor as the owner and only employee of Faith Software from 1987 until 1997. Records show that he did not file income tax returns starting in 1997, and never filed corporate tax returns for the business.

Documents also show he intentionally hid his income from the IRS by providing clients with a Tax Identification Number, moving payments from customers to accounts that did not trace back to him, and converting his money into silver and hiding it in his home.

In October 2021, a federal jury found Berglund guilty of four counts of tax evasion.

