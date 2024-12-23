Baby’s on Broadway Owner Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud for defrauding two lenders for her Baby's on Broadway stores. The stores sell baby products, toys, and maternity items.

Forty-year-old Adelle Starin founded and operated the businesses in Little Falls and St. Cloud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Starin submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims to TRICARE, a healthcare program of the U.S. Department of Defense Military Health System. TRICARE paid out many of the claims but began rejecting them.

Starin was not charged in connection to those claims.

Starin then created a second company called Sunshine Medical LLC to offset large losses the company was incurring.

Starin would submit false invoices from Sunshine Medical to two lenders, Liquid Capital Enterprises Corp. and Slope Tech. Inc.

Sunshine Medical had no business operations or revenue.

The Attorney's Office says Starin obtained over $9,000,000 in financing through her scheme.

Starin will be sentenced at a later date.

