Brainerd Man Sentenced to Federal Prison in Large Fentanyl Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says officers used a search warrant at 28-year-old Dazaughn West's home and found 150 grams of fentanyl pills, a loaded semi-automatic pistol, a .22-caliber rifle, and cocaine.

Another search warrant was used at a Brainerd storage unit belonging to West. Inside that unit, authorities recovered between 13,000-15,000 fentanyl pills weighing nearly three pounds.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Brainerd Police Department, and Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division.

