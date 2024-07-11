Sauk Centre Man Sentenced for Producing Child Pornography

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre man has been sentenced for producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Shawn Kulzer has been sentenced to 19 years and 7 months in prison.

Kulzer began chatting with a minor using the Snapchat app in January of 2023. During the conversation, Kulzer learned the victim was underage, but still pressured them to send nude photographs.

In court, Kulzer admitted to enticing a second minor to send sexually explicit photos as well.

Authorities say while his case was pending, Kulzer got a second cell phone and victimized six more children.

Kulzer pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of coercing minors to produce sexually explicit images back in March.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz