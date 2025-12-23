ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for the fatal drug overdose of a Glenwood man.

A Pope County judge has sentenced 38-year-old Theoplus Richmond to 11 years and three months in prison for the death of Tyler Kirchof. Richmond pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in October.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Samuel Long arranged a drug sale between the two in February 2021. Co-defendant Teresa Massey drove Richmond from Minneapolis to Glenwood to deliver the fentanyl to Kirchof.

An autopsy determined Kirchof died of fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Massey has been convicted of aiding and abetting the drug sale, and Long has been convicted of aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

