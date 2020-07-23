Former Minneapolis Police Officer Now Faces Tax Evasion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd now faces multiple felony counts of tax evasion.

Derek Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, were both charged Wednesday with multiple counts for allegedly underreporting their income to the state of Minnesota from 2014 through 2019 and for failing to file state tax returns in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Some of the unreported income includes more than $95,000 prosecutors say Chauvin received for off-duty security work.

Prosecutors say the Chauvins underreported their income by more than $460,000 and owe tens of thousands of dollars to the state.

Online records don't show if the Chauvins have attorneys to comment on the tax case.