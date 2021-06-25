Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison [UPDATED]

UPDATE (6/25/21 3:00 PM): Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Judge Cahill handed down the sentence on Friday in a Minneapolis courtroom after hearing victim statements from family members of Floyd and Chauvin, as well as statements and sentencing requests from both the prosecution and the defense. Chauvin also broke his silence speaking briefly due to “some additional legal matters at hand.” Chauvin turned and looked at the Floyd family saying, "But very briefly, though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some peace of mind.”

After serving two-thirds of his sentence (about 15 years) Chauvin could be paroled with good behavior.

Original Post:

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) -- Convicted for the murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will find out his punishment during his sentencing hearing today, Friday, June 25 at 1:30 PM CT.

What is the Maximum Sentence For Chauvin?

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in April. Because all three charges are from a "single behavioral incident," the sentencing handed down by Judge Cahill will be for the most serious charge only, unintentional murder, which holds a maximum penalty of 40 years in state prison. Legal experts are predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.

Chauvin Sentence Recommendations from State Guidelines, the Defense and Prosecution

Both sides will present their sentencing arguments to the judge today. The prosecution has asked for 30 years, while the defense has requested probation. The Associated Press reports that Judge Cahill has found the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd warrant going higher than the 12-and-1/2-year sentence recommended by Minnesota's sentencing guidelines. According to AP, "the judge found Chauvin abused his position of authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty, and that the crime was seen by several children. He also wrote that Chauvin knew the restraint of Floyd was dangerous."

Victim impact statements are also expected on behalf of Floyd and Chauvin.

The Derek Chauvin sentencing hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT