Two More Twin Cities Arsonists Sentenced in Federal Court

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesota men have been sentenced for their convictions on federal arson charges connected to the rioting that occurred in the Twin Cities last summer.

30-year-old Marc Gonzales of Wayzata has been given a 37-month prison sentence for his involvement in an arson fire at a Wells Fargo Bank building in downtown Minneapolis on May 28th of last year. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and admitted pouring gasoline on the building as a crowd chanted, “burn it down!”

24-year-old Shador Jackson also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson in federal court and was given a 33-month prison sentence. The Richfield man was accused of starting a fire in the Target Corporation headquarters during another round of rioting and looting in Minneapolis that occurred in August after false rumors were spread on social media concerning police involvement in the death of a murder suspect, who had taken his own life.

