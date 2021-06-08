Crews Work to Reopen Floyd Square, Activists Close It Again

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Crews returned to a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year and worked to reopen it to traffic by removing debris and makeshift barriers.

Reports say workers using front-end loaders and brooms arrived just before 5 a.m. Tuesday and cleared the intersection where Floyd was killed, which is informally known as George Floyd Square.

But activists responded by erecting makeshift barriers. The same scene played out last Thursday when city crews removed concrete barriers that blocked traffic at the intersection.

Activists quickly put up makeshift barriers. The intersection has been closed to traffic since the Black man's death on May 25, 2020, that galvanized the racial justice movement.