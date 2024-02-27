Minnesota Attraction Just Rated The 5th Best History Museum In The US

USA Today just rated a Minnesota attraction, and piece of the Minneapolis skyline, as the 5th best History Museum in the entire US. The Mill City Museum and the Minnesota Historical Society just posted about the news.

We are excited to announce that Mill City Museum has been selected as USA TODAY 's 5th Best History Museum in the U.S.! It is a huge honor to have one of our sites selected among all of these amazing museums.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for your support!

Check out the full list of USA Today's 10Best History Museums of 2024: https://mnhs.info/3IbU4zk

The Mill City Museum offers those who enter an educational tale that weaves Minneapolis' main industry, milling, with the technology that was changing to put Minneapolis as the top milling city in the entire world for some time.

My favorite thing about the museum is that they replicated the giant flour dust explosion that happened, and then they talked about the technology that was implemented to prevent that disaster from happening again.

The museum is operated in the old Washburn A Mill Complex, which has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, and the museum first opened to the public in 2003.

The Mill City Museum is open Thursday through Sunday, you can find the museum's hours and other information by heading to the museum's website.

The other museums that took spots 1-4 on the USA Today list were:

1. Heinz History Center - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center - Cincinnati, Ohio

3. Cincinnati History Museum - Cincinnati, Ohio

4. Mississippi Civil Rights Museum - Jackson, Mississippi

