Minnesota Looking to Increase Numbers of This Animal

The Minnesota DNR in collaboration with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa plan to move elk from the northwestern part of the state to the northeastern part of the state near Cloquet and north. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is to transfer 15 to 20 elk from the northwestern part of the state to the northeastern part with the hopes of growing the herd. Schmitt says elk used to live in that part of the state many years ago. He explains the plan is to do this annually starting in 2026 until the elk reproduce on their own.

Schmitt says it will be interesting to see how this works and that many Minnesotans don't know elk already existed in the state. He says there is a hunting season for elk in northwestern Minnesota to keep the herd in check and one could be instituted in northeastern Minnesota if the population grows. In the 1970s turkeys were reintroduced in many locations in the state and have since really increased their numbers. Schmitt doubts the elk population would ever grow to the levels turkeys are now.

We've reached the dog days of fishing in Minnesota with increased water temperatures throughout the state. Schmitt says this is probably having a bigger impact on anglers than fish. He suggests fishing early and late in the day for the highest probability of success. Schmitt indicates due to the scarcity of leeches and the difficulty keeping minnows alive, moving to nightcrawlers can be an affective way to catch fish using live bait. He says pan fishing in the state has been outstanding. Schmitt suggests finding them along weed lines, and weed flats both in shallow and deep water. He says walleye fishing is difficult right now so many anglers have switched to looking for crappies and blue gills.

If you'd to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.