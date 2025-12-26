Ice fishing activity is picking up in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON this week. He says ice conditions are more slippery than normal with a lack of snow on the ice. Schmitt indicates we have 6-10 inches of ice on most area lakes. He says ice is never uniform across lakes so always use caution.

Ice Conditions

Schmitt says 4 inches of ice is recommended for safe walking, 7-9 inches is recommended for ATVs and side by sides and 12 inches is recommended for driving larger vehicles on the ice. He says he's seeing plenty of ATVs on area lakes.

Fishing Activity

Schmitt says ice fishing activity has been slow on area lakes but he expects that to pick up with better ice and people using their time off around the holidays to ice fish. He says many people wait until they can bring their wheelhouses onto lakes before ice fishing for the season.

The Bite

The walleye bite has been OK, according to Schmitt. He says walleye activity is picking up because now we can get to areas that weren't assessible just a weeks ago. Schmitt suggests for the best success to fish early and late. He says sun up and around sun down are the best times. Schmitt says pan fishing has been really good so far if anglers want to pivot from walleye to pan fish.

