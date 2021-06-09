Lawyer Mike Bryant joined me on WJON today. We discussed the upcoming sentencing of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted of killing George Floyd. He says the guidelines indicate 12 to 30 years in prison which is why Bryant predicts around 20. Bryant says this will include time served. He says Chauvin's defense attorneys are pushing for a sentence of time served but the judge has already indicated that won't happen. Listen to our conversation below.

Derek Chauvin has requested serving his time in federal prison. Mike Bryant says advantages of this for Chauvin include more choices of where to serve, and it could also be safer for him.

Mike Bryant also weighed in on the Brooklyn Park officer, Kim Potter who shot Daunte Wright. He says because of the police video indicated immediate regret from Potter that will likely to a lighter sentence based on previous cases in Minnesota. Learn more about Bradshaw and Bryant.

