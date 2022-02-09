St. Cloud Lawyer Not Sure There Will be Charges in the Locke Case

No knock warrants are being discussed extensively in the state of Minnesota after Amir Locke was shot and killed by police when a no-knock warrant was executed in Minneapolis last week. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON today. When asked if the police involved in the shooting should be charged he had this to say:

I don't know. We got from the Potter case the argument that police officers get a right to do what they do and because of that they have an extra responsibility that comes with that combination. I think there is more that will be done with the policy. I don't know if there will be charges in this case and I'm not sure there should be charges in this case.

Bryant says Amir Locke didn't do anything wrong in that he had a right to the gun that he had but when the officer who entered the apartment, saw a gun pointed in his direction the officer did what he was trained to do.

Bryant says the question is does it make sense to have these no-knock warrants. He says he would think if police are pursuing a mass murderer or terrorist that they would do what they have to do. Bryant says this was a case where a drug deal went bad in Paul and police were looking for who they thought was the shooter. He said there were 3 apartments they were going into and they didn't find the suspect in any of these apartments.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Mike Bryant it is available below.