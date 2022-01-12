St. Cloud Lawyer Expects A Light Sentence For Kim Potter

Former Brooklyn Park Police Officer Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright in December of 2021. Her sentencing is expected to take place in February. St. Cloud personal injury attorney Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON today. He says guidelines for this crime indicate she would be sentenced up to 7 years in prison but those guidelines are not for a police officer with no prior offenses. Based on that Bryant expects a light sentence for Potter but isn't sure exactly how light it would be.

Bryant says he expects the court to give her one break. He says the break isn't that she could be home from Christmas but that it may come on the overall sentence. Bryant says the time she is serving now in jail counts toward her overall sentence.

Bryant also weighed in on the vaccine mandate for large employers. He says the U.S. Supreme Court is looking at whether President Biden can do this kind of mandate. Bryant says this ruling is going to go a long way as to how some of the new Supreme Court Justices view the Constitution. He says this will be a step in finding out what kind of justices they are.