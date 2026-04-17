BERTHA (WJON News) -- At least one person died in a late-night crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. A Toyota Camry and a Chevy Silverado were both traveling north on Highway 71 in Bertha Township when they collided at Palomino Road.

The driver of the Silverado is a 26-year-old man from Hewitt. The driver of the Camry is a 20-year-old man from Hewitt. The State Patrol is expected to release their names and more information on Saturday night.