ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some area kids took time to help out Mother Nature on Thursday. Students from STRIDE Academy in St. Cloud planted some trees in honor of Arbor Day, even though the official day was in April.

STRIDE teamed up with St. Cloud Parks and Recreation for the third year to plant the trees. The planting was also part of the city's recognition as a Tree City, USA community and its commitment to environmental stewardship, urban forestry, and community involvement.

St. Cloud was officially named a Tree City, USA community in 1980. Tree City USA is administered by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth PHOTO courtesy of Denise Ziebarth loading...

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