ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Some Central Minnesota kids will get to take part in the Minnesota State Fair thanks to a grant. The Minnesota State Fair announced its winners for the 2026 Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience (BELLE) program.

The BELLE Grant program is in its 5th year.

Jacob Lutgen of Avon, Mary McAndrews of Sauk Centre, and Hazel Aubart of Milaca are three of the 15 grant winners. The BELLE program awards $500 each to large animal exhibitors and $250 each to small animal exhibitors to help offset the costs of taking part in the fair, like travel, lodging, and show supplies.

The grant program also provides mentors to youth livestock exhibitors who are first-time participants at the fair. Applicants must be Minnesota residents between the ages of 10 and 18 in order to be eligible.

The other 12 winners are:

Willow Bartlet - Owatonna

Lily Beissel - Hampton

Kathleen Bendickson - Pennock

William Deyle -Browerville

Madelyn Donnelly - Hastings

Axel Gruber - Glencoe

Hannah Hanks - Northome

Briceyn Kurth - Cosmos

Brooks Marthaler - Hastings

Cale Pease - Chatfield

Mason Quzm - Kenyon

Abby Winger - Dover

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READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2025 Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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