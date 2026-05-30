Central MN Kids Get Grants To Show Livestock at the State Fair

Central MN Kids Get Grants To Show Livestock at the State Fair

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Some Central Minnesota kids will get to take part in the Minnesota State Fair thanks to a grant. The Minnesota State Fair announced its winners for the 2026 Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience (BELLE) program.

The BELLE Grant program is in its 5th year.

Jacob Lutgen of Avon, Mary McAndrews of Sauk Centre, and Hazel Aubart of Milaca are three of the 15 grant winners. The BELLE program awards $500 each to large animal exhibitors and $250 each to small animal exhibitors to help offset the costs of taking part in the fair, like travel, lodging, and show supplies.

The grant program also provides mentors to youth livestock exhibitors who are first-time participants at the fair. Applicants must be Minnesota residents between the ages of 10 and 18 in order to be eligible.

The other 12 winners are:

Willow Bartlet - Owatonna
Lily Beissel - Hampton
Kathleen Bendickson - Pennock
William Deyle -Browerville
Madelyn Donnelly - Hastings
Axel Gruber - Glencoe
Hannah Hanks - Northome
Briceyn Kurth - Cosmos
Brooks Marthaler - Hastings
Cale Pease - Chatfield
Mason Quzm - Kenyon
Abby Winger - Dover

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