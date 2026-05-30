Sauk Rapids Grad Wins Car During Lock-in Celebration
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A local high school student got a big leg up towards their future at an annual event Tuesday night. Kyle Zimmer won a car at Sauk Rapids-Rice's graduation lock-in.
The school, along with the Celebrate Graduation Committee, has been putting on the event for close to 30 years. The lock-in had a variety of things for the students to do, such as inflatables, a casino, bingo, a hat and t-shirt bar, a photo booth, and more.
There was also a coffee bar, video games, and a jewelry-making station.
Zimmer says he has never won anything before, but already has a car, so he doesn't know yet what his plans are for this vehicle:
"So my sister might need a car, hers is kind of not as reliable as we'd like it, or I might use it as a work car, or I could sell it. I'm not sure what I'll do with it yet."
241 kids attended the lock-in this year.
Minnesota Truck Headquarters (MTH) donated the car for the lock-in. Aaron Janey with MTH says they are proud to be able to take part in the event and help it grow:
"I think it's a really cool, cool program that they do to keep the kids in the lockdown, you know, keep'em engaged with this big, big, big prize at the end, and like I said, it's a cool thing for us to see too, the younger generation, and we love to be a part of it."
It was the third year MTH donated a car as the grand prize for the lock-in. The grand prize vehicle was a 2012 Nissan Altima.
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