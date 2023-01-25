10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
The local candidates include:
Barbara Eaton - Special Education at Oak Ridge Early Learning Center in Sartell
Cris Drais - 1st Grade Teacher at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell
Karrie Fredrickson - Social Studies at Sartell-St. Stephen High School
Shannan Houghton - 3rd Grade Teacher at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell
Holly Lathe - Music Teacher at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell
Nikki Perius - Instructional Coach at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell
Joe Schulte - Technology Education Teacher at Sartell-St. Stephen High School
James Sinkel - Social Studies Teacher at Sartell-St. Stephen High School
Amy Stedje - Math Teacher at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School
Lindsey Trimbo - Kindergarten Teacher at Oak Ridge Early Learning Center in Sartell
The list of 131 candidates will be narrowed down to a group of semifinalists in the coming weeks and finalists will be selected in March.
The 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year winner will be announced on May 7th at a banquet held at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
The annual program is for all public and private pre-K through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers.