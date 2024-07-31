Sartell-St. Stephen Schools Roll Out Tech Improvements For Activities
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Several changes are on the way for student-athletes and their parents at Sartell-St. Stephen schools this fall. One of the changes is the district switching to GoFan for how people purchase tickets for sporting events.
Activities Director Bruce Thompson says the entire Central Lakes Conference is changing to GoFan:
"So really we're trying to make it as family-friendly and as easy as possible for our consumers but then also make it easy so that you know where to go and that the same platform that you buy tickets to a Sartell, Sauk Rapids basketball game would be the same for Brainerd and Rocori and Fergus Falls."
He says the State High School League is changing to GoFan as well for state tournaments so that is another advantage to Sartell making the move.
The school has rolled out a new registration platform that will streamline the process for families to register their children for sports as well. Thompson says the old registration system required a lot of manual work so the new platform is a huge improvement:
"It's gonna make things much easier because it updates in real-time so if I go on, or Dr. Rivard were to register his son or daughter, we will know immediately and you can't register without paying your fee and having a physical."
He says the new system is a good tool for coaches as well because they can log in and see who is registered and who isn't at any time. Sartell-St.Stephen's Fall Sports Kickoff meeting is Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
