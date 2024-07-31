SARTELL (WJON News) -- Several changes are on the way for student-athletes and their parents at Sartell-St. Stephen schools this fall. One of the changes is the district switching to GoFan for how people purchase tickets for sporting events.

Andrew Ritter Andrew Ritter loading...

Activities Director Bruce Thompson says the entire Central Lakes Conference is changing to GoFan:

"So really we're trying to make it as family-friendly and as easy as possible for our consumers but then also make it easy so that you know where to go and that the same platform that you buy tickets to a Sartell, Sauk Rapids basketball game would be the same for Brainerd and Rocori and Fergus Falls."

Kelly McCarney, Sartell-St. Stephen High School Kelly McCarney, Sartell-St. Stephen High School loading...

He says the State High School League is changing to GoFan as well for state tournaments so that is another advantage to Sartell making the move.

Get our free mobile app

The school has rolled out a new registration platform that will streamline the process for families to register their children for sports as well. Thompson says the old registration system required a lot of manual work so the new platform is a huge improvement:

"It's gonna make things much easier because it updates in real-time so if I go on, or Dr. Rivard were to register his son or daughter, we will know immediately and you can't register without paying your fee and having a physical."

photo courtesy of Hannah Nelson photo courtesy of Hannah Nelson loading...

He says the new system is a good tool for coaches as well because they can log in and see who is registered and who isn't at any time. Sartell-St.Stephen's Fall Sports Kickoff meeting is Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker