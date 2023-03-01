Minnesota Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Announced
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The field of candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year has been whittled down to 33 semifinalists.
Get our free mobile app
Among the semifinalists is Sartell-St. Stephen high school teacher Joe Schulte. Schulte is a technology education teacher at the school and the only local teacher to make the cut.
An independent panel of 21 community members narrowed the candidates from a field of 132 teachers statewide. The panel will again review the candidates' portfolios in mid-March and come up with 10-12 finalists.
The 2023 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a banquet in May.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Attempted Train Jacking Plea
- How to spot and deal with ice dams on your roof
- Stearns County Changing License Center Hours
- Stearns County Moving Ahead With Creating New Park
- MnDOT Announces Snowplow Winning Names
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Stacker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.
KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.