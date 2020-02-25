Pierz Math Teacher Semifinalist for Teacher of the Year Award

PIERZ -- A Pierz math teachers is one of 36 semifinalists for the 2020 Teacher of the Year award.

Faye Sandy is a sixth grade teacher at Pioneer Elementary in the Pierz Public school district.

The semifinalists were narrowed down from a list of 135 candidates from across the state. A selection panel will review the portfolios of the remain 36 candidates before selecting the 10 finalists late next month.

The winner will be announced on May 3rd at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

This is the 56th Anniversary of the the Teacher of the Year program.

