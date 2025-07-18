PIERZ (WJON News) --Two people have been found dead during a welfare check in the Morrison County on Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30 a.m. their office received a call to do a welfare check at a home in the 600 block of River Valley Road in Pierz. The Pierz Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff responded to the call and upon entering the house found a man and a woman dead in the building.

Both people were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and their identities are being withheld until the next of kin are notified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to assist with the investigation and at this time authorities believe it is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. The case remains an active investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

