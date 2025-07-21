UPDATE: People Identified In Morrison County Deaths

PIERZ (WJON News) -- The two people found dead in their home in Pierz on Friday have been identified. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the two people are 32-year-old Crystal Marschel of Pierz and 34-year-old John Gans of Rice, and their deaths have been ruled a murder/suicide. Authorities say both people died of gunshot wounds, and a .40 caliber handgun was recovered at the home.

On Friday at about 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call to do a welfare check at a home in the 600 block of River Valley Road in Pierz. The Pierz Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff responded to the call and, upon entering the house, found Marschel and Gans dead in the building. According to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, Marschel died from a gunshot wound to the head, and they determined she was the victim in the incident. The Medical Examiner determined Gans' death was a suicide.

