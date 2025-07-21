UPDATE: People Identified In Morrison County Deaths

UPDATE: People Identified In Morrison County Deaths

Morrison County Sheriff's Office

PIERZ (WJON News) -- The two people found dead in their home in Pierz on Friday have been identified. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the two people are 32-year-old Crystal Marschel of Pierz and 34-year-old John Gans of Rice, and their deaths have been ruled a murder/suicide. Authorities say both people died of gunshot wounds, and a .40 caliber handgun was recovered at the home.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

On Friday at about 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call to do a welfare check at a home in the 600 block of River Valley Road in Pierz. The Pierz Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff responded to the call and, upon entering the house, found Marschel and Gans dead in the building. According to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, Marschel died from a gunshot wound to the head, and they determined she was the victim in the incident. The Medical Examiner determined Gans' death was a suicide.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?

Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: deaths, morrison county sheriff's office, Pierz
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON