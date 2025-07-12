TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person has died after a crash near Bowlus on Friday afternoon. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 30th Street just south of Bowlus.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say a Toyota Prius was going west on 30th Street when it collided with a Ford F-450 pickup. Both vehicles rolled onto their roofs and came to rest in the southwest ditch of the intersection. The driver of the Prius had to be extricated from the car, and lifesaving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful. The deceased was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, and identification is pending.

The driver and the passenger of the pickup were treated at the scene and released. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they will release more information once the deceased has been identified and the next of kin have been notified

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come with us as we Visit Dassel, Minnesota from throughout the Years

Come Visit Big Lake in Pictures