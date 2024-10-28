One Person Hurt In Crash Near Royalton On Saturday

BUCKMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a car crash near Royalton on Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 4:40 p.m. a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy from Bowlus was going north on 250th Avenue about seven miles east of Royalton.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Susan Boyd of Hoyt Lakes was going north on the road and came up behind the boy's vehicle. The sheriff's office says Boyd stated when she came up behind the boy's vehicle she didn't realize it was moving slow and slammed on her brakes but could not stop in time and hit his vehicle.

Boyd was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

