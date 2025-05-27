One Injured In Two-vehicle Crash On Memorial Day
TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Memorial Day crash in Morrison County sent one person to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 3:40 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash near Bowlus.
Authorities say a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Brenda Czech of Bowlus and a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Samuel Zenk of Monticello were both going south on 120th Avenue. Czech slowed down to make a left turn onto 20th Street and was hit from behind by Zenk.
Get our free mobile app
Czech was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries, and Zenk was not hurt in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures
Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures