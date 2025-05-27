TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Memorial Day crash in Morrison County sent one person to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 3:40 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash near Bowlus.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Brenda Czech of Bowlus and a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Samuel Zenk of Monticello were both going south on 120th Avenue. Czech slowed down to make a left turn onto 20th Street and was hit from behind by Zenk.

Czech was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries, and Zenk was not hurt in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

