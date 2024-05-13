One Person Has Died In ATV Crash On Sunday
ELMDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person died in an ATV and pickup crash near Upsala on Sunday.
Get our free mobile app
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:20 p.m. a pickup driven by 30-year-old Samantha Robideaux of Bowlus was going east on 30th street and an ATV driven by 55-year-old Terry Theis of Bowlus was going north on 60th avenue when Theiss went through the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by Robideeaux.
Theiss was pronounced dead at the scene. Robideaux was not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures
Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO