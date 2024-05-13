One Person Has Died In ATV Crash On Sunday

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

ELMDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person died in an ATV and pickup crash near Upsala on Sunday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:20 p.m. a pickup driven by 30-year-old Samantha Robideaux of Bowlus was going east on 30th street and an ATV driven by 55-year-old Terry Theis of Bowlus was going north on 60th avenue when Theiss went through the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by Robideeaux.

Theiss was pronounced dead at the scene. Robideaux was not hurt in the crash.

