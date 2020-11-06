Authorities Arrest St. Cloud Man After Extensive Search in Morrison County

ELMDALE – A St. Cloud man wanted on multiple charges was arrested and taken into custody Friday morning after an extensive search in rural Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted Thursday by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and advised to be on the lookout for a Blue Dodge Durango occupied by a man and woman. Stearns County officials said the man had multiple warrants out for his arrest and is known to frequent the southeastern part of Morrison County.

A Morrison County sergeant located the Durango on Thursday just after 4:00 p.m. on 90th Avenue near 60th Street in Elmdale. The sergeant tried to stop the vehicle but the suspect fled, driving through cornfields before eventually getting stuck in a swamp near 95th Avenue. The two occupants of the Durango then fled on foot.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other agencies, secured a perimeter while drones and two K-9 teams searched the area. After a five-hour search, the suspects were not found.

On Friday around 8:40 a.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office spotted the two suspects walking along Great River Road, wrapped in blankets. When approached by deputies, the man took off running and was immediately apprehended, along with the woman. Authorities confirmed the two were the same people who ran from law enforcement the night before.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Timothy Haberman of St. Cloud and took him to Stearns County Jail, where he is being held pending formal charges. The woman, 26-year-old Catherine Letson of St. Cloud, was interviewed at the scene and information was passed along to Stearns County investigators.

Officials say an emergency alert was sent Thursday to residents of the area where the suspect vehicle was spotted. The alert advised residents to shelter in place due to the nature of the incident. Officials did not provide details on the incident.